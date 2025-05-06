Left Menu

India Gears Up for SAFF U19 Championship: Squad Announced!

Bibiano Fernandes announces India’s 23-member squad for the SAFF U19 Championship in Arunachal Pradesh. The team prepared in Bengaluru before arriving in Itanagar for further acclimatization. They are set to compete in Group B against Nepal and Sri Lanka, with the first match scheduled for May 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:13 IST
India Gears Up for SAFF U19 Championship: Squad Announced!
Bibiano Fernandes
  • Country:
  • India

Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes has unveiled a skilled 23-member Indian squad poised to compete in the SAFF U19 Championship set for May 9-18 in Arunachal Pradesh. The announcement marks a strategic step as India aims to showcase and hone young football talent on the subcontinental stage.

The team commenced its journey with a 25-member probables squad in Itanagar on April 30 following an initial training camp in Bengaluru. Returning coach Fernandes applauds the meticulous scouting and preparation process, expressing satisfaction with the talent nurtured by rigorous trials that began over a month ago.

With rivals Nepal and Sri Lanka grouped alongside India in Group B, the team is set to initiate its campaign against Sri Lanka at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. Early arrival in Itanagar facilitated acclimatization, enhancing team synergy through practice matches crucial for their tournament readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025