India Gears Up for SAFF U19 Championship: Squad Announced!

Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes has unveiled a skilled 23-member Indian squad poised to compete in the SAFF U19 Championship set for May 9-18 in Arunachal Pradesh. The announcement marks a strategic step as India aims to showcase and hone young football talent on the subcontinental stage.

The team commenced its journey with a 25-member probables squad in Itanagar on April 30 following an initial training camp in Bengaluru. Returning coach Fernandes applauds the meticulous scouting and preparation process, expressing satisfaction with the talent nurtured by rigorous trials that began over a month ago.

With rivals Nepal and Sri Lanka grouped alongside India in Group B, the team is set to initiate its campaign against Sri Lanka at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. Early arrival in Itanagar facilitated acclimatization, enhancing team synergy through practice matches crucial for their tournament readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)