Karnataka Shines Bright on Day One of Khelo India Swimming Championships

Karnataka emerged as a powerhouse on the first day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 swimming events at Bihar's BIPARD Sports Complex, capturing four gold medals. Manvi Varma spearheaded Karnataka's efforts with impressive victories in the girls' 100m Breaststroke and 50m Butterfly finals.

Maharashtra's swimmers also put up a formidable performance; Samaira Mehrotra and Zara Somshekhar Baksi clinched silver and bronze in the girls' 100m Breaststroke, while Aditi Satish Hegde topped the girls' 200m Freestyle. In a thrilling boys' 100m Breaststroke race, Karnataka's Krish Sukumar prevailed over tough competition from his teammate Surya Jhoyappa and Maharashtra's Shubham Joshi.

The boys' 50m Butterfly witnessed Assam's Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika claim gold with style, leaving Karnataka's Chinthan S Shetty and Maharashtra's Vedant Santosh Tandale behind. Meanwhile, Kerala's Abhinav S triumphed in the boys' 200m Freestyle. This opening day saw a remarkable display of dedication and skill from young athletes across various states. (ANI)

