Karnataka Shines Bright on Day One of Khelo India Swimming Championships

Karnataka made a strong start in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, securing four gold medals in swimming. Manvi Varma's double gold led the charge, while Aditi Satish Hegde excelled for Maharashtra. Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam also made significant podium finishes amid fierce competition in Bihar.

06-05-2025 17:20 IST
Karnataka emerged as a powerhouse on the first day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 swimming events at Bihar's BIPARD Sports Complex, capturing four gold medals. Manvi Varma spearheaded Karnataka's efforts with impressive victories in the girls' 100m Breaststroke and 50m Butterfly finals.

Maharashtra's swimmers also put up a formidable performance; Samaira Mehrotra and Zara Somshekhar Baksi clinched silver and bronze in the girls' 100m Breaststroke, while Aditi Satish Hegde topped the girls' 200m Freestyle. In a thrilling boys' 100m Breaststroke race, Karnataka's Krish Sukumar prevailed over tough competition from his teammate Surya Jhoyappa and Maharashtra's Shubham Joshi.

The boys' 50m Butterfly witnessed Assam's Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika claim gold with style, leaving Karnataka's Chinthan S Shetty and Maharashtra's Vedant Santosh Tandale behind. Meanwhile, Kerala's Abhinav S triumphed in the boys' 200m Freestyle. This opening day saw a remarkable display of dedication and skill from young athletes across various states. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

