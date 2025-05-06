Gambhir's Bold Call for Cricket Boycott Amid Tensions

In a significant statement, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has called for the cessation of cricketing ties with Pakistan until cross-border terrorism concludes. His comments come in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Gambhir underscores the importance of prioritizing national security over sporting engagements, emphasizing that no cricket, Bollywood, or other interaction holds more value than Indian lives.

While the decision lies with the BCCI and the government, Gambhir stresses support for any resolution made, avoiding the politicization of such sensitive matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)