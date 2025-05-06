Left Menu

Dhoni's Determination: A Beacon for Chennai Super Kings

Amidst disappointment, fans are reassured as Chennai Super Kings' coach Eric Simons confirms Mahendra Singh Dhoni's participation in an upcoming IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders despite missing practice. Dhoni's leadership and influence, both formal and informal, continue to inspire the team, which even in a challenging season is focused on growth and commitment.

Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:22 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni skipped consecutive practice sessions, casting a shadow of doubt over his participation. However, Chennai Super Kings fans found relief as coach Eric Simons confirmed the cricket icon's readiness for the crucial match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Simons praised Dhoni, 43, for his adept game management and emphasized his enduring influence, describing him as a nurturing figure for younger players. Despite not officially leading the team, Dhoni's presence and strategic insights remain pivotal.

Though Chennai Super Kings face a tough season, Simons affirmed that the team's spirit and dedication remain unyielded, focusing on individual player growth and long-term franchise prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

