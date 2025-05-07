Cardinals Conclave: Choosing the Next Leader of a Global Church

Roman Catholic cardinals are set to convene at the Vatican on Wednesday to begin the delicate process of selecting a new pope. The cardinals, isolated from the outside world, meet with the monumental task of uniting a diversified yet divided Church under new leadership.

The election process, steeped in tradition dating back to medieval times, involves the cardinals gathering in the Sistine Chapel after a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. Votes continue daily until one cardinal secures a two-thirds majority, though history shows it rarely resolves on the first day.

A record number of 133 cardinals from 70 different nations reflect the Church's expanding global outreach. Among those garnering attention are Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, though no definitive front-runner has surfaced as the conclave approaches its decisive days.

