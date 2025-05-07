Left Menu

Cardinals Conclave: Choosing the Next Leader of a Global Church

Roman Catholic cardinals gather in Vatican City to elect a new pope, following Pope Francis' passing. This historic conclave involves 133 cardinals from 70 countries who seek a leader to unite the global, diverse Church. Leading candidates include Cardinals Pietro Parolin and Luis Antonio Tagle, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:32 IST
Cardinals Conclave: Choosing the Next Leader of a Global Church
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Roman Catholic cardinals are set to convene at the Vatican on Wednesday to begin the delicate process of selecting a new pope. The cardinals, isolated from the outside world, meet with the monumental task of uniting a diversified yet divided Church under new leadership.

The election process, steeped in tradition dating back to medieval times, involves the cardinals gathering in the Sistine Chapel after a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. Votes continue daily until one cardinal secures a two-thirds majority, though history shows it rarely resolves on the first day.

A record number of 133 cardinals from 70 different nations reflect the Church's expanding global outreach. Among those garnering attention are Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, though no definitive front-runner has surfaced as the conclave approaches its decisive days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025