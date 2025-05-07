Khelo India Youth Games 2025: A Digital Dawn
The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 are being livestreamed on Olympics.com, showcasing exciting competitions from five cities. Partnering with the IOC, highlights are available on Eurosport, courtesy of Doordarshan's production. This major multi-sport event features over 10,000 under-18 athletes and concludes on May 15.
The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 have entered a new era of digital broadcasting, showcased live on the International Olympic Committee's official platform, Olympics.com. The event, a key fixture for under-18 athletes, is taking place across five cities in Bihar and New Delhi.
This marks the second collaboration between Khelo India and IOC's digital platforms, building on the successful Winter Games livestream in Leh and Gulmarg earlier this year. Eurosport, owned by Discovery, complements the coverage with highlights, all backed by the production efforts of national broadcaster Doordarshan.
The games feature more than 10,000 participants competing in 27 medal sports and one demonstration sport, esports. The event is set to conclude on May 15, as it continues to captivate audiences across the globe with its diverse athletic talent and cultural display.

