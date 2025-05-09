Neeraj Chopra Classic Postponed Amid Rising Tensions

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, a highly anticipated javelin event that was scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru, has been indefinitely postponed. Organizers announced the decision citing their thoughts are with the armed forces amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

Neeraj Chopra, double Olympic medallist and part of the organizing team, stated this was a necessary decision prioritizing the safety and well-being of athletes and stakeholders. The postponement coincides with the deferment of the popular IPL T20 League due to the same tensions.

Originally a collaboration between Chopra, JSW Sports, Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics, the event garnered a category A status and was to feature several Olympic medallists. With Chopra's participation in the Doha Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, the future scheduling of the event remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)