Chelsea Bids Farewell to Ingle and Musovic: A Chapter Ends

Chelsea Football Club announced that Wales midfielder Sophie Ingle and Sweden's goalkeeper Zecira Musovic will depart the club upon the expiration of their contracts this season. The Women's Super League team confirmed the news on Friday.

Ingle, 33, who joined Chelsea for a second stint in 2018 from Liverpool, has achieved significant success with the club, including five Women's Super League titles and three FA Cups. Despite not playing this season due to an ACL injury sustained in a pre-season match against Feyenoord, Ingle expressed pride in her accomplishments, stating, "I'm very proud to have lifted 11 trophies here and am grateful to have done that alongside teammates who are like family to me."

Musovic, who joined Chelsea from Swedish club Rosengard in early 2021, has won 10 trophies with the team. The 28-year-old Swedish goalkeeper announced in February her first-team duties hiatus due to pregnancy and has chosen not to extend her contract. Reflecting on her time at Chelsea, Musovic said, "We have created many memories together and I have grown so much as a person during my time at Chelsea. It's why it's difficult to leave, but also why I feel confident to begin something new."

