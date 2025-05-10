Left Menu

Brittney Griner Finds New Inspiration in Atlanta Dream

Basketball star Brittney Griner has revitalized her career and passion for the sport after joining the Atlanta Dream. Following 12 years with the Mercury and a notable off-season move, Griner finds fresh motivation and comfort in her new team's environment under coach Karl Smesko.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:20 IST
Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner, a ten-time All-Star in the WNBA, has found renewed enthusiasm for basketball after a surprising move to the Atlanta Dream, as announced on Friday.

Griner, known for her long-standing career with the Mercury, signed a game-changing one-year contract with the Dream, marking a pivotal turning point in her career. The move, amid a season rich in major acquisitions, was a major shift after her storied tenure in Phoenix.

The athlete credited this transition as essential for fresh perspectives, noting newfound enjoyment in the game, especially significant after overcoming personal challenges, including a high-profile detainment abroad. Under new coaching, Griner feels empowered and is reinvigorating her gameplay, as seen in a recent pre-season victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

