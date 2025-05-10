Brittney Griner Finds New Inspiration in Atlanta Dream

Brittney Griner, a ten-time All-Star in the WNBA, has found renewed enthusiasm for basketball after a surprising move to the Atlanta Dream, as announced on Friday.

Griner, known for her long-standing career with the Mercury, signed a game-changing one-year contract with the Dream, marking a pivotal turning point in her career. The move, amid a season rich in major acquisitions, was a major shift after her storied tenure in Phoenix.

The athlete credited this transition as essential for fresh perspectives, noting newfound enjoyment in the game, especially significant after overcoming personal challenges, including a high-profile detainment abroad. Under new coaching, Griner feels empowered and is reinvigorating her gameplay, as seen in a recent pre-season victory.

