Graham Arnold Appointed New Iraq Head Coach Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Graham Arnold, former head coach of Australia, has been appointed as Iraq's national football team coach. Announced by the Iraq Football Association, Arnold replaces Jesus Casas and aims to lead Iraq to their first World Cup since 1986. His tenure begins with qualifiers against South Korea and Jordan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 08:35 IST
Graham Arnold

Graham Arnold, the former manager of the Australian national football team, has taken the reins as the new head coach of Iraq. This appointment comes just ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers against South Korea and Jordan, due next month.

The announcement was made by the Iraq Football Association through social media, where they posted images of the 61-year-old coach being welcomed by officials in Baghdad. The Federation expressed their excitement by saying, 'Welcome to the Lions of Mesopotamia!'

Arnold succeeds Jesus Casas, who exited following a loss to Palestine in March that left Iraq third in their qualifying group. Arnold's comeback to international coaching occurs over seven months after he stepped down as Australia's head coach. This appointment marks Iraq's hopeful return to the World Cup stage, a feat not achieved since 1986.

