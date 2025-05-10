Felipe Toledo Triumphs at Gold Coast Pro: A Surfing Epic

In a riveting display of skill and resilience, Brazil's Felipe Toledo emerged victorious at the Gold Coast Pro, defeating Australian wildcard Julian Wilson in a captivating finale. The win marks Toledo's resounding return to the professional circuit after a break in 2024, showcasing his unwavering mastery over the waves.

Wilson, who stepped away from competitive surfing in 2021, made an impressive comeback bid, knocking out top contenders including Italo Ferreira and Kanoa Igarashi in his path to the final. However, Toledo's perfect 10 in the semifinals and subsequent high scores clinched him the title, a poignant victory reminiscent of their 2015 encounter.

In the women's event, Hawaii's Bettylou Sakura Johnson celebrated her maiden world tour victory with a commanding performance against Sally Fitzgibbons. Both Johnson and Toledo climbed to sixth in world rankings as the tour moves to Australia for the next leg, setting the stage for a thrilling finish in Fiji.

(With inputs from agencies.)