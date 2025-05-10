Left Menu

Felipe Toledo Triumphs at Gold Coast Pro: A Surfing Epic

Felipe Toledo clinched victory at the Gold Coast Pro, besting Julian Wilson in a thrilling surfing showdown. Wilson, eyeing a comeback, showcased impressive aerials. Toledo's exceptional form secured him a perfect 10 in the semifinals. Bettylou Sakura Johnson also tasted success, winning her first world tour event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:13 IST
Felipe Toledo Triumphs at Gold Coast Pro: A Surfing Epic

In a riveting display of skill and resilience, Brazil's Felipe Toledo emerged victorious at the Gold Coast Pro, defeating Australian wildcard Julian Wilson in a captivating finale. The win marks Toledo's resounding return to the professional circuit after a break in 2024, showcasing his unwavering mastery over the waves.

Wilson, who stepped away from competitive surfing in 2021, made an impressive comeback bid, knocking out top contenders including Italo Ferreira and Kanoa Igarashi in his path to the final. However, Toledo's perfect 10 in the semifinals and subsequent high scores clinched him the title, a poignant victory reminiscent of their 2015 encounter.

In the women's event, Hawaii's Bettylou Sakura Johnson celebrated her maiden world tour victory with a commanding performance against Sally Fitzgibbons. Both Johnson and Toledo climbed to sixth in world rankings as the tour moves to Australia for the next leg, setting the stage for a thrilling finish in Fiji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025