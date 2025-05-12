Left Menu

Son Heung-min Eyes Europa Glory with Tottenham

Son Heung-min aims to secure his first silverware with Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming Europa League final against Manchester United. Despite a foot injury, he is training hard, motivated to emulate his former partner Harry Kane's recent success with Bayern Munich.

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min is preparing to lead Tottenham Hotspur to victory in their Europa League final against Manchester United next week, aiming for his first career trophy.

Having been an influential figure for Tottenham, Son seeks to follow in the footsteps of his former teammate, Harry Kane, who recently won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich after leaving Spurs.

Despite struggling with a foot injury, Son is optimistic and has commenced training, hoping to deliver a standout performance as the team bids to end their 17-year trophy drought.

