IPL 2025: Resumed Saga of Cricket Amid Tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the resumption of IPL 2025. The tournament, which was abruptly halted on May 8 due to a security breach involving Pakistan near Chandigarh, is set to restart on May 17 across six venues.

The final match is scheduled to be held on June 3. After extensive discussions with the government and security agencies, the BCCI is moving forward with the IPL season, ensuring safety for all stakeholders. The first match upon resumption features Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.

Matches will take place at venues in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, while playoff locations are yet to be announced. A total of 17 matches, including two double-headers, will be contested as part of the revised schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)