Left Menu

IPL 2025: Resumed Saga of Cricket Amid Tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to resume the halted IPL 2025 season starting on May 17, with the final slated for June 3. Matches will be played across six venues, following an interruption due to a security incident. Revised schedules include 17 matches and two double-headers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:12 IST
IPL 2025: Resumed Saga of Cricket Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the resumption of IPL 2025. The tournament, which was abruptly halted on May 8 due to a security breach involving Pakistan near Chandigarh, is set to restart on May 17 across six venues.

The final match is scheduled to be held on June 3. After extensive discussions with the government and security agencies, the BCCI is moving forward with the IPL season, ensuring safety for all stakeholders. The first match upon resumption features Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.

Matches will take place at venues in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, while playoff locations are yet to be announced. A total of 17 matches, including two double-headers, will be contested as part of the revised schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025