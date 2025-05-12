IPL 2025: Resumed Saga of Cricket Amid Tensions
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to resume the halted IPL 2025 season starting on May 17, with the final slated for June 3. Matches will be played across six venues, following an interruption due to a security incident. Revised schedules include 17 matches and two double-headers.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the resumption of IPL 2025. The tournament, which was abruptly halted on May 8 due to a security breach involving Pakistan near Chandigarh, is set to restart on May 17 across six venues.
The final match is scheduled to be held on June 3. After extensive discussions with the government and security agencies, the BCCI is moving forward with the IPL season, ensuring safety for all stakeholders. The first match upon resumption features Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.
Matches will take place at venues in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, while playoff locations are yet to be announced. A total of 17 matches, including two double-headers, will be contested as part of the revised schedule.
