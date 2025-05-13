Dominique Malonga: The New Dunking Sensation Set to Soar in the WNBA

Dominique Malonga, a towering 6'6" force from France, is poised to capture the world of women's basketball. Drafted second overall by the Seattle Storm, her exceptional size and skill have earned her the nickname 'female Wembanyama,' drawing parallels to NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Former league MVP Nneka Ogwumike acknowledges Malonga's adaptability and professional demeanor, noting her ability to ask perceptive questions and learn quickly—a crucial asset as she transitions to the WNBA.

Despite her youth, Malonga is already impressing fans and teammates with her signature dunking ability. Her tenure in European professional basketball has equipped her with a comprehensive skill set that promises to make an impact as she adapts to the fast-paced American game.

