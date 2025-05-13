Australia's Cricket Squad Prepared for World Test Championship Showdown in London
Australia's 15-man squad is ready for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in London. The team remains largely unchanged from previous series. Sam Konstas and Cameron Green have made comebacks, while Brendan Doggett is included as a traveling reserve. Spinners and pacers have been strategically selected.
Australia has announced its 15-man squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in London next month, with the aim of retaining the coveted mace. The team, captained by Pat Cummins, mirrors the group that faced India and Sri Lanka earlier this year.
Significant comebacks from Sam Konstas and all-rounder Cameron Green mark the squad's composition. George Bailey, chairman of selectors, emphasized the consistent performance over the two-year cycle, culminating in this exciting opportunity to defend their title at Lord's from June 11 to 15.
Spinner Matt Kuhnemann provides backup to Nathan Lyon, while pacers Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland complete the attack. Brendan Doggett is a traveling reserve. Cummins and Josh Hazlewood return after recovering from injuries, having recently participated in the Indian Premier League.
