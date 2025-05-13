Left Menu

Australia's Cricket Squad Prepared for World Test Championship Showdown in London

Australia's 15-man squad is ready for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in London. The team remains largely unchanged from previous series. Sam Konstas and Cameron Green have made comebacks, while Brendan Doggett is included as a traveling reserve. Spinners and pacers have been strategically selected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:04 IST
Australia's Cricket Squad Prepared for World Test Championship Showdown in London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has announced its 15-man squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in London next month, with the aim of retaining the coveted mace. The team, captained by Pat Cummins, mirrors the group that faced India and Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Significant comebacks from Sam Konstas and all-rounder Cameron Green mark the squad's composition. George Bailey, chairman of selectors, emphasized the consistent performance over the two-year cycle, culminating in this exciting opportunity to defend their title at Lord's from June 11 to 15.

Spinner Matt Kuhnemann provides backup to Nathan Lyon, while pacers Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland complete the attack. Brendan Doggett is a traveling reserve. Cummins and Josh Hazlewood return after recovering from injuries, having recently participated in the Indian Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025