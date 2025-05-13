Left Menu

Brunson Leads Knicks to Victory, Injuries Plague Celtics and Yankees

In recent sports highlights, the Knicks took a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics. Jayson Tatum faced an injury requiring an MRI, while the Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a leg injury. Tennis player Sinner valued Draper's support during a doping ban, and Coco Gauff advanced in Rome. The Mavericks secured the No. 1 NBA draft pick.

Updated: 13-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:28 IST
The New York Knicks triumphed over the Boston Celtics, securing a 3-1 advantage in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Jalen Brunson's impressive 39-point game was pivotal. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum's injury may hinder the Celtics as they await the results of his MRI.

In a different turn of events, the Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera faced a significant leg injury during a game against the Seattle Mariners. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner expressed gratitude for Jack Draper's support amidst a doping-related suspension, and rising tennis star Coco Gauff is gaining momentum on the clay courts in Rome.

Furthermore, the Mavericks have captured the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. This development could be game-changing for the future of the team. As sports fans keep an eye on these evolving stories, the anticipation builds for upcoming matches and potential outcomes.

