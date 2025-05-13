Alcaraz Outlasts Khachanov in Thrilling Italian Open Clash to Reach Quarter-Finals
Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated Karen Khachanov at the Italian Open, securing a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory to reach the quarter-finals. The 22-year-old overcame fatigue and a tough competitor in a two-hour and 29-minute match, highlighting his determination and resilience.
In a gripping contest at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz showcased his exceptional skills by defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov. The thrilling encounter ended with Alcaraz claiming a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory, propelling him into the quarter-finals of the Italian Open.
Alcaraz, currently ranked third in the world, managed to overcome a significant challenge from Khachanov, requiring two hours and 29 minutes to secure the win. The match saw Alcaraz struggle with fatigue but ultimately triumph with his relentless pursuit on the clay courts of Rome.
Facing Jack Draper in the next round, Alcaraz aims to maintain his momentum. Although Alcaraz leads their head-to-head record, Draper has proven formidable, particularly after defeating Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semi-finals. The upcoming match promises a fierce battle as both players vie for a place in the semi-finals.
