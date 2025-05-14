India Closes Gap with England in ICC Women's ODI Rankings

India's victory in the Tri-Nation Series has propelled them closer to England in the latest ICC Women's ODI team rankings, narrowing the gap with second-placed England to just six points.

India currently stands at 121 rating points, while England maintains their spot with 127. Despite the shuffle below, the Australian women's team remains firmly on top with 167 points. The gap between Australia and the other teams has slightly narrowed, decreasing from 44 to 40 points.

Other top teams like New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka continue to occupy the top six spots, despite some shifts in rating points due to the updated system. Notably, South Africa's semifinal performance in the 2022 World Cup is no longer counted in the rankings, resulting in a loss of points.

