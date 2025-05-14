Ryder Cup 2025: Uncertainty Lingers Over Team Selection

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is optimistic about Spanish golfer Jon Rahm's participation in the 2025 European team, should he meet eligibility criteria.

However, Donald stressed the importance of player performance throughout the golfing season prior to the late September showdown at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

Donald, who sees Rahm as a top performer, emphasized, "No assurances have been given right now." He aims to select the best 12 players, factoring in data analytics alongside instinctive judgment on team dynamics.

Despite Rahm's solid record, Donald's decisions will hinge on up-to-date analytics, including LIV Golf statistics, and players like Rory McIlroy, who recently clinched the Masters.

While European golfers showcase impressive performances, Donald faces tough choices in assembling a winning team. "It's a great problem to have. I love the momentum," Donald expressed, referencing the heightened competitive spirit during Ryder Cup years.

(With inputs from agencies.)