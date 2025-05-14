Left Menu

Ryder Cup 2025: Uncertainty Lingers Over Team Selection

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald anticipates Jon Rahm being part of the 2025 European team but has not guaranteed any player's spot yet. The selection will rely on data analytics and player performance leading up to the tournament. Current European players are performing exceptionally well, creating challenging decisions for Donald.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:27 IST
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is optimistic about Spanish golfer Jon Rahm's participation in the 2025 European team, should he meet eligibility criteria.

However, Donald stressed the importance of player performance throughout the golfing season prior to the late September showdown at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

Donald, who sees Rahm as a top performer, emphasized, "No assurances have been given right now." He aims to select the best 12 players, factoring in data analytics alongside instinctive judgment on team dynamics.

Despite Rahm's solid record, Donald's decisions will hinge on up-to-date analytics, including LIV Golf statistics, and players like Rory McIlroy, who recently clinched the Masters.

While European golfers showcase impressive performances, Donald faces tough choices in assembling a winning team. "It's a great problem to have. I love the momentum," Donald expressed, referencing the heightened competitive spirit during Ryder Cup years.

