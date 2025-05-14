Sepp Straka's Meteoric Rise: From Under the Radar to PGA Championship Contender

Austria's modest golf star, Sepp Straka, is stepping into an unfamiliar spotlight at the PGA Championship, courtesy of his latest career-defining triumph. His recent win propels him into the prestigious top 10 of global rankings, a feat shared this year only with Rory McIlroy.

Despite his reserved nature, Straka acknowledges the demands of increased public attention. Ahead of the championship at Quail Hollow, Straka is challenged by the rapid turnaround, arriving in Charlotte just days before tee-off, with little time to regroup after his exerting victory.

Straka, the first Austrian-born PGA Tour victor, appreciates the burgeoning golf enthusiasm from Austria. While golf is a minor sport in his home country, Straka cherishes the support he receives from Austrian fans, who cheer for him weekly, reflecting the growing interest back home.

