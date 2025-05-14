Left Menu

Tage Thompson's Overtime Heroics Secure USA's Thrilling Win Over Norway

Tage Thompson's hat-trick, capped by an overtime winner, sealed a crucial 6-5 victory for the United States over Norway at the men's World Championship. The U.S. led 5-1 before a Norwegian comeback but managed to clinch the win. The Americans are now third in Group B.

Updated: 14-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:06 IST
Tage Thompson's stellar hat-trick, crowned by a last-minute overtime goal, propelled the United States to a thrilling 6-5 victory over Norway in the men's World Championship. The game was battled fiercely, with the U.S. initially taking a commanding 5-1 lead, only to face a determined comeback from the Norwegians.

Goals by Cutter Gauthier and Clayton Keller set an early lead for the U.S., but Norway's Stian Solberg responded with a power play goal. Despite further goals by Thompson and Michael McCarron, Norway clawed back into the game with scores from Solberg and Martin Ronnild, taking the fight into the third period.

With the Americans clinging to their lead, Steen Noah brought Norway within one, and Solberg's hat-trick tied the game late on. However, a timely penalty against Norway allowed Thompson to clinch the decisive win. With this victory, the U.S., third in Group B, eyes a spot in the quarter-finals alongside Czechia and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

