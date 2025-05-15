Left Menu

South African Stars Depart IPL for Crucial WTC Preparations

Eight South African players, key to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, leave the IPL playoffs early amid scheduling discussions. Cricket South Africa negotiated their release to prepare for the WTC final against Australia, potentially impacting their IPL teams' playoff aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:50 IST
South Africa. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a notable development affecting the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, eight South African cricket stars, part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final squad, are set to depart for home by May 27. These players, including prominent names like Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram, will head to the UK, preparing for the WTC final scheduled at Lord's on June 11.

The exit of these pivotal players, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, follows negotiations between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and IPL franchises. Initially, there were speculations of extended participation due to reported influences from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but CSA affirmed their commitment to WTC preparations. CSA's director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, stated the original plan remains to have them return by May 26.

Despite the IPL's commercial significance, the decision underscores the prioritization of national duties, particularly given the WTC final's importance against Australia. Concurrently, the IPL resumes play after a brief suspension, with key matches potentially missing the talents of South African players who have previously been instrumental in their respective teams' successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

