Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal: Key Players in India's Women's Cricket Tour of England

Shafali Verma marks her return to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming series against England, after a seven-month absence due to a slump in form. Despite her exclusion from the ODI team, her impressive performance in the Women's Premier League has earned her a spot for the T20I matches beginning June 28.

Meanwhile, Pratika Rawal, the rising star who recently became the fastest player to score 500 runs in Women's ODIs, joins the ODI squad. Rawal's record-breaking performance outpaced the milestones set by cricket greats like Charlotte Edwards, marking her as a figure to watch in the series.

The series will commence with five T20Is, followed by three ODIs staged at varied iconic locations across England, including Trent Bridge and Lord's. The 15-member T20I squad and 16-member ODI team will be jointly led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.

