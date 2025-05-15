Left Menu

Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal: Key Players in India's Women's Cricket Tour of England

After a seven-month hiatus, Shafali Verma returns to India's T20I squad for a series against England, despite not making the ODI team. Pratika Rawal, who broke the ODI record, is named in the ODI squad. The tour includes five T20Is and three ODIs starting June 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:43 IST
Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal: Key Players in India's Women's Cricket Tour of England
Shafali Verma
  • Country:
  • India

Shafali Verma marks her return to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming series against England, after a seven-month absence due to a slump in form. Despite her exclusion from the ODI team, her impressive performance in the Women's Premier League has earned her a spot for the T20I matches beginning June 28.

Meanwhile, Pratika Rawal, the rising star who recently became the fastest player to score 500 runs in Women's ODIs, joins the ODI squad. Rawal's record-breaking performance outpaced the milestones set by cricket greats like Charlotte Edwards, marking her as a figure to watch in the series.

The series will commence with five T20Is, followed by three ODIs staged at varied iconic locations across England, including Trent Bridge and Lord's. The 15-member T20I squad and 16-member ODI team will be jointly led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025