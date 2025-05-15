India Announces Squad for England Series: Harmanpreet Kaur to Captain

India has officially unveiled its squad for the upcoming white-ball series against England set to begin on June 28. The tour features five T20 international matches and three One Day Internationals, with Harmanpreet Kaur named as captain for both formats.

The series kicks off with the first T20I in Nottingham, concluding the short format in Birmingham on July 12. Following this, the ODI leg starts at Southampton on July 16 and will wrap up in Chester-le-Street on July 22.

Ahead of this significant tour, India boasts a recent ODI tri-nation series win against Sri Lanka and South Africa, showcasing a stellar 116-run performance by Smriti Mandhana. Missing from the lineups are Renuka Singh and Shreyanka Patil, raising eyebrows ahead of the challenging England series.

(With inputs from agencies.)