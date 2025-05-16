Kimi Antonelli: Young F1 Sensation Balances Racing and Education
Kimi Antonelli, an 18-year-old Mercedes Formula One driver, balances racing with his education. He brought classmates to the racetrack during his home race in Italy, providing an insider view of his life. Despite missing schoolwork, he aims to complete his diploma while excelling in his debut F1 season.
Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old Italian Formula One driver for Mercedes, manages an unusual balancing act between racing and his education. Ahead of his home race at Imola, Antonelli invited classmates to the racetrack, offering them a glimpse into the high-paced world he now inhabits.
Despite the intense demands of his racing career, Antonelli remains committed to completing his high school diploma, the Maturita. He's been utilizing any available moments to catch up on schoolwork, thanks to support from his school, as he adjusts to a life that leaves him little time for classroom attendance.
This weekend's race will be particularly demanding for Antonelli, as he prepares to perform in front of the local fans and his family in Ferrari's territory. The rookie, who's already made a remarkable impact in his debut season, looks forward to channeling the electric atmosphere into stellar performance on the track.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kimi Antonelli
- Formula One
- F1
- Mercedes
- Imola
- Italian driver
- education
- racing debut
- Maturita
- home race
ALSO READ
Governor Approves Prosecution in West Bengal Education Scam
BHES 2025: Paving the Path to Global Leadership in India's Education Sector
Prison Obstacles: Education in Chains
Govt Drives Transformational Education Reform to Boost Kiwi Kids’ Success
International Universities Set to Revolutionize Navi Mumbai Education Scene