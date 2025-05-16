Ryder Cup Captains' Duel at the PGA Championship

The anticipation for September's Ryder Cup is building as captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley demonstrated their prowess at the PGA Championship. The duo provided a riveting preview of their upcoming showdown, with Donald delivering a flawless round and Bradley close on his heels.

Donald, European captain and former world number one, displayed a masterful performance. The Englishman, at 47, moved three shots behind leader Jhonattan Vegas with a remarkable four-under-par 67, sparking interest in his leadership at Bethpage Black.

Meanwhile, Bradley maintained a strong run, despite a late bogey, underscoring his potential as a playing captain. This, his enthusiasm for Donald's success added to the event's narrative. Both captains resonated with the rarity of two sitting Ryder Cup captains finishing among the top ten during a major championship round in a Ryder Cup year.

