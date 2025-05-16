Left Menu

Ryder Cup Captains' Duel at the PGA Championship

Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley, captains of the European and U.S. Ryder Cup teams respectively, showcased their skills at the PGA Championship. Both put themselves in contention with stellar rounds. Donald impressed with a bogey-free performance, while Bradley also excelled, setting up anticipation for September's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 06:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 06:42 IST
Ryder Cup Captains' Duel at the PGA Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The anticipation for September's Ryder Cup is building as captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley demonstrated their prowess at the PGA Championship. The duo provided a riveting preview of their upcoming showdown, with Donald delivering a flawless round and Bradley close on his heels.

Donald, European captain and former world number one, displayed a masterful performance. The Englishman, at 47, moved three shots behind leader Jhonattan Vegas with a remarkable four-under-par 67, sparking interest in his leadership at Bethpage Black.

Meanwhile, Bradley maintained a strong run, despite a late bogey, underscoring his potential as a playing captain. This, his enthusiasm for Donald's success added to the event's narrative. Both captains resonated with the rarity of two sitting Ryder Cup captains finishing among the top ten during a major championship round in a Ryder Cup year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025