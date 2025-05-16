Rohit Sharma Honored with Wankhede Stadium Stand Naming

In a momentous event for cricket enthusiasts, senior India batter Rohit Sharma was bestowed with the honor of having a stand named after him at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This significant gesture by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) also included tributes to former India skipper Ajit Wadekar and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar, with stands named after them as well.

Sharma, who recently announced his retirement from Test and T20 formats, shared his emotions about the recognition. "Playing wearing the India jersey at Wankhede, where I have so many fond memories, is a special feeling," he remarked. "Having my name there alongside the greats, and the world's best political leader, is beyond words."

The event also included words of support from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who promised government backing for future MCA projects, such as a new stadium to accommodate more fans. The day marked a milestone in Sharma's career as he continues to excel in the ODI format.

(With inputs from agencies.)