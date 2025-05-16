Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Honored with Wankhede Stadium Stand Naming

Senior India batter Rohit Sharma expressed his delight after a Wankhede Stadium stand was named in his honor. This recognition at the iconic venue, where he cherishes numerous memories, made the moment particularly special for Sharma, who has retired from Test and T20 cricket but remains active in ODIs.

In a momentous event for cricket enthusiasts, senior India batter Rohit Sharma was bestowed with the honor of having a stand named after him at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This significant gesture by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) also included tributes to former India skipper Ajit Wadekar and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar, with stands named after them as well.

Sharma, who recently announced his retirement from Test and T20 formats, shared his emotions about the recognition. "Playing wearing the India jersey at Wankhede, where I have so many fond memories, is a special feeling," he remarked. "Having my name there alongside the greats, and the world's best political leader, is beyond words."

The event also included words of support from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who promised government backing for future MCA projects, such as a new stadium to accommodate more fans. The day marked a milestone in Sharma's career as he continues to excel in the ODI format.

