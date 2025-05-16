Africa's Lone Sports Drug-Testing Lab Loses WADA Accreditation
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has revoked the accreditation of Africa's sole drug-testing laboratory in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The decision was made after the lab failed to address several nonconformities, leading to its suspension since September 2023. African samples are now to be sent to international labs.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has officially withdrawn accreditation from the only drug-testing laboratory serving Africa, located in Bloemfontein, South Africa. This comes as a result of the lab's failure to resolve a series of nonconformities identified by WADA.
Accreditation was suspended in September 2023, primarily due to the lab's shortcomings in detecting steroids in athlete samples. This has posed a significant challenge to anti-doping efforts on the continent.
With WADA accrediting approximately 30 labs worldwide, African samples must now be sent to countries like India, Qatar, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey. This increased distance raises the risk of sample degradation, which could lead to unusable results.
