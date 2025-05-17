Wankhede Stadium Honors Cricket Legends with Renamed Stands
The Mumbai Cricket Association unveiled four newly named spaces at Wankhede Stadium, celebrating cricket icons Rohit Sharma, Ajit Wadekar, Sharad Pawar, and Amol Kale. The ceremony was attended by former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar and dignitaries, highlighting Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has paid homage to some of cricket's most illustrious figures by inaugurating four newly named spaces at Mumbai's historic Wankhede Stadium. The ceremony saw the unveiling of the Shri Sharad Pawar Stand, Ajit Wadekar Stand, and Rohit Sharma Stand, along with the MCA Office Lounge named in memory of the late Amol Kale.
Present at the occasion, former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar remarked on the significance of these honors, stating, "I am happy that stands have been named after Ajit Wadekar, Rohit Sharma, Sharad Pawar, and Amol Kale." Vengsarkar highlighted Mumbai's esteemed position in India's cricketing history, which has produced numerous legendary players and contributed significantly to the national team.
Among those commemorated, Sharad Pawar, a former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC), and the late Amol Kale, MCA's ex-president, were recognized for their pivotal roles. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and late Ajit Wadekar's contributions were also celebrated in the presence of dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
