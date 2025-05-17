Left Menu

Wankhede Stadium Honors Cricket Legends with Renamed Stands

The Mumbai Cricket Association unveiled four newly named spaces at Wankhede Stadium, celebrating cricket icons Rohit Sharma, Ajit Wadekar, Sharad Pawar, and Amol Kale. The ceremony was attended by former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar and dignitaries, highlighting Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:33 IST
Wankhede Stadium Honors Cricket Legends with Renamed Stands
Dilip Vengsarkar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has paid homage to some of cricket's most illustrious figures by inaugurating four newly named spaces at Mumbai's historic Wankhede Stadium. The ceremony saw the unveiling of the Shri Sharad Pawar Stand, Ajit Wadekar Stand, and Rohit Sharma Stand, along with the MCA Office Lounge named in memory of the late Amol Kale.

Present at the occasion, former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar remarked on the significance of these honors, stating, "I am happy that stands have been named after Ajit Wadekar, Rohit Sharma, Sharad Pawar, and Amol Kale." Vengsarkar highlighted Mumbai's esteemed position in India's cricketing history, which has produced numerous legendary players and contributed significantly to the national team.

Among those commemorated, Sharad Pawar, a former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC), and the late Amol Kale, MCA's ex-president, were recognized for their pivotal roles. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and late Ajit Wadekar's contributions were also celebrated in the presence of dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025