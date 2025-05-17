Athletes Gear Up for Interstate Championships Amid New Qualification Criteria

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has introduced new criteria for athletes aiming to compete in the upcoming Interstate Championships in Chennai this August. Participants must now have competed in a minimum of two prior events from May 1 onward to qualify.

Eligible competitions include State/UT-Level Meets, provided they are conducted online and approved by the AFI, Indian Open Meets, Indian Grand Prix (IGP) events, and overseas competitions with prior permission. In the absence of state-level meets, athletes must partake in two other recognized meets.

The Interstate Championships are marked as the final national event for athletes seeking to secure a spot in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

(With inputs from agencies.)