Athletes Gear Up for Interstate Championships Amid New Qualification Criteria
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced that athletes must participate in at least two competitions from May 1 onwards to qualify for the Interstate Championships in Chennai this August. The championships will serve as a final opportunity for athletes to qualify for the World Championships in Tokyo.
- Country:
- India
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has introduced new criteria for athletes aiming to compete in the upcoming Interstate Championships in Chennai this August. Participants must now have competed in a minimum of two prior events from May 1 onward to qualify.
Eligible competitions include State/UT-Level Meets, provided they are conducted online and approved by the AFI, Indian Open Meets, Indian Grand Prix (IGP) events, and overseas competitions with prior permission. In the absence of state-level meets, athletes must partake in two other recognized meets.
The Interstate Championships are marked as the final national event for athletes seeking to secure a spot in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chennai Super Kings' Chepauk Challenge: Cracking the Code
Chennai Super Kings: Navigating a Tough Season Without Panic
Top-Level Meeting in Chennai Paves Way for Strengthened Energy Security in Tamil Nadu
Netgear's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Chennai Development Team
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by two runs in Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru.