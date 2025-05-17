Left Menu

Dramatic Crash at Emilia-Romagna: Tsunoda Flips, Walks Away Unharmed

Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull crashed heavily during qualifying at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, resulting in a dramatic flip. Fortunately, he walked away unhurt. The crash halted the session for repairs, but Tsunoda's safety was confirmed post-checks at the medical center, allowing qualifying to continue shortly thereafter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imola | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a dramatic incident at the Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda crashed during the first phase of qualifying on Saturday. The crash, which took place at the Imola circuit's turn five, resulted in Tsunoda's car flipping before landing on the roll hoop, thankfully leaving him unharmed.

The crash prompted an immediate halt to the qualifying session as repairs were made to the tyre barriers. Tsunoda, who was able to climb out of his car unscathed, was promptly taken to the medical center for precautionary checks, confirming he was unharmed.

Tsunoda's former teammate, Liam Lawson, expressed concern over the radio, exclaiming, 'Oh my god! I just saw the video. Is he OK?' The qualifying session resumed after a brief 15-minute interruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

