Thrilling IPL Clash: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Scoreboard Recap
The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans showcased KL Rahul's unbeaten 112-run knock, leading Delhi Capitals to a total of 199 for 3 in their 20 overs. Key dismissals included Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel. Gujarat's bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore took crucial wickets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Delhi Capitals posted an impressive total of 199 for 3 against Gujarat Titans. KL Rahul was the star performer, remaining unbeaten with a remarkable 112 runs.
Significant contributions to the scoreboard came from Delhi's other batsmen, including Abishek Porel who scored 30, and Axar Patel with his 25 runs.
Gujarat bowlers struggled, though Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore picked up key wickets, but couldn't stop the Capitals from setting a formidable target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
