Thrilling IPL Clash: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Scoreboard Recap

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Delhi Capitals posted an impressive total of 199 for 3 against Gujarat Titans. KL Rahul was the star performer, remaining unbeaten with a remarkable 112 runs.

Significant contributions to the scoreboard came from Delhi's other batsmen, including Abishek Porel who scored 30, and Axar Patel with his 25 runs.

Gujarat bowlers struggled, though Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore picked up key wickets, but couldn't stop the Capitals from setting a formidable target.

(With inputs from agencies.)