KL Rahul's Dazzling Century: Delhi Capitals' Triumph

KL Rahul took center stage on Sunday, delivering an unbeaten century as Delhi Capitals amassed 199/3 in a pivotal IPL clash against Gujarat Titans. Rahul, promoted to open, struck 112 runs off 65 balls, reaching the 8000 T20 run mark rapidly.

Delhi faced an initial setback with Faf du Plessis being dismissed early, but Rahul anchored the innings skillfully. He formed a 90-run partnership with Abishek Porel, followed by productive stands with Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs, ensuring a formidable total.

Rahul's strategic batting, highlighted by 14 fours and four sixes, rendered him uncontainable. Despite a modest start, Delhi rallied through strategic partnerships and Rahul's leadership, concluding just shy of the 200-run barrier.

