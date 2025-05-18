Left Menu

KL Rahul's Dazzling Century: Delhi Capitals' Triumph

KL Rahul excelled as an opener for Delhi Capitals, scoring 112 not out to lead his team to 199/3 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match. Despite an early setback, Rahul's partnerships with Porel, Patel, and Stubbs ensured a strong total. He reached 8000 T20 runs, showcasing remarkable form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:36 IST
KL Rahul's Dazzling Century: Delhi Capitals' Triumph
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

KL Rahul took center stage on Sunday, delivering an unbeaten century as Delhi Capitals amassed 199/3 in a pivotal IPL clash against Gujarat Titans. Rahul, promoted to open, struck 112 runs off 65 balls, reaching the 8000 T20 run mark rapidly.

Delhi faced an initial setback with Faf du Plessis being dismissed early, but Rahul anchored the innings skillfully. He formed a 90-run partnership with Abishek Porel, followed by productive stands with Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs, ensuring a formidable total.

Rahul's strategic batting, highlighted by 14 fours and four sixes, rendered him uncontainable. Despite a modest start, Delhi rallied through strategic partnerships and Rahul's leadership, concluding just shy of the 200-run barrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025