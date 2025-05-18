Alcaraz Triumphs Again: A Clay-Court Rivalry Unfolds
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner to win the Italian Open, solidifying his status in the clay-court season. This victory marks Alcaraz's fourth consecutive win over Sinner, blemishing the latter's return from a doping ban. Alcaraz now prepares to defend his title at the French Open.
- Country:
- Italy
Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as a dominant force on the clay courts, overcoming top-ranked Jannik Sinner once again. The 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory at the Italian Open marks a significant addition to Alcaraz's impressive list of accomplishments.
Alcaraz has beaten Sinner in their last four encounters, including a crucial win that ended Sinner's 26-match winning streak in front of his home crowd at the Foro Italico. This streak dates back to a match at the China Open, where Alcaraz prevailed in a nail-biting third-set tiebreaker.
As the tennis world turns its attention to the French Open, Alcaraz's recent performances have solidified his position as a favorite to defend his title. Meanwhile, Sinner seeks to rebound after returning from a three-month doping ban.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence
Australia's Aftermath: Election Victory Amidst U.S.-China Trade Tensions
FC Goa Dominates Jamshedpur to Clinch Historic Super Cup Victory
RCB Top IPL Table After Thrilling Victory Against CSK
Landslide Victory for PAP: Lawrence Wong Secures Mandate Amid Challenges