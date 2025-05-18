Alcaraz Triumphs Again: A Clay-Court Rivalry Unfolds

Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as a dominant force on the clay courts, overcoming top-ranked Jannik Sinner once again. The 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory at the Italian Open marks a significant addition to Alcaraz's impressive list of accomplishments.

Alcaraz has beaten Sinner in their last four encounters, including a crucial win that ended Sinner's 26-match winning streak in front of his home crowd at the Foro Italico. This streak dates back to a match at the China Open, where Alcaraz prevailed in a nail-biting third-set tiebreaker.

As the tennis world turns its attention to the French Open, Alcaraz's recent performances have solidified his position as a favorite to defend his title. Meanwhile, Sinner seeks to rebound after returning from a three-month doping ban.

