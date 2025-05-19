Scottie Scheffler Triumphs at PGA: Masters the Course Amidst Intense Competition
Scottie Scheffler claimed a commanding victory at the PGA Championship, overcoming early setbacks to secure his third major title. Despite a strong challenge from Jon Rahm, Scheffler's composed performance on the back nine ensured his triumph. Rahm struggled in the closing stages, finishing tied for eighth as Scheffler prevailed.
Scottie Scheffler showcased his prowess at the PGA Championship on Sunday, emerging victorious despite early challenges in his swing. Holding off Spaniard Jon Rahm's spirited challenge, Scheffler clinched his third major title, solidifying his status as the world number one golfer.
Beginning the day with a three-shot lead, Scheffler faced adversity as Rahm mounted a strong comeback. Nevertheless, he maintained composure, ultimately finishing with an even-par 71, five strokes ahead, marking the largest PGA victory margin since Rory McIlroy in 2012.
Rahm, despite a solid back-nine effort, faltered in the closing holes, dropping five shots over the last three holes. Scheffler's late birdies widened his lead, securing his triumph while Rahm reflected on the positives for the rest of the year.
