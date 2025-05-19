Left Menu

India Clinches SAFF U19 Championship in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Victory

India U19 triumphed over Bangladesh 4-3 on penalties to retain the SAFF U19 Championship crown. The thrilling final, held at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, ended 1-1 after regulation time. Captain Singamayum Shami's early goal set the pace, but India's nerves prevailed in the penalty shootout for a sensational win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:52 IST
India U19 team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling finale that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, the India U19 team emerged victorious against Bangladesh, clinching victory 4-3 in a nail-biting penalty shootout to defend their SAFF U19 Championship title at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Sunday, according to the AIFF's official website.

The match, which ended 1-1 after regular play, saw India take an early lead in the second minute, thanks to a stunning free-kick by captain Singamayum Shami. However, Bangladesh equalized in the 61st minute through Md Joy Ahamed, setting the stage for a tense and engaging contest that led to penalties.

Despite missing an early penalty, India's resilience shone through as goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam delivered crucial saves. With unwavering resolve, Shami scored the final penalty, sealing a dramatic and hard-fought victory that left fans in euphoric celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

