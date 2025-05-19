Sai Sudharsan's Stellar Century Secures GT's Commanding Win Over DC

Sai Sudharsan showcased his prodigious talent with a spectacular 108-run knock off mere 61 deliveries, propelling Gujarat Titans to a decisive 10-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals. His innings, highlighted by twelve boundaries and four sixes, facilitated an effortless chase of a challenging 200-run target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Assistant coach Aashish Kapoor emphasized the strategic evolution in Sudharsan's game, noting his calculated aggression. 'He targets opportunities for boundaries without compromising technique,' Kapoor elaborated, adding that Sudharsan's ability to mix strategic ground shots with occasional sixes reflects his growing maturity at the crease.

This rising talent has amassed 617 runs in 12 matches, including five half-centuries and a century. Although Delhi Capitals set a formidable score with contributions from KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs, their bowling faltered against the relentless partnership of Shubman Gill and Sudharsan. Gill's contributions, along with Sudharsan's century, ensured Gujarat's commanding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)