Shubman Gill: Will the 'Thinking Cricketer' Lead Team India?

Shubman Gill, seen as a potential successor to Rohit Sharma, is praised for his cricketing intellect but faces uncertainty regarding his ability to replicate T20 captaincy success in Test matches. As India prepares for a Test series in England, discussions focus on his leadership prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:42 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

As Shubman Gill emerges as a potential successor to Rohit Sharma in the Test format, there is a palpable sense of curiosity surrounding his ability to transition from T20 to Test captaincy. While the Gujarat Titans assistant coach Ashish Kapoor lauds Gill's cricketing intellect, he remains cautious about predicting future success.

Despite leading GT to the IPL playoffs, Gill's leadership prospects in the red-ball format remain uncertain. Kapoor compares Gill's situation to MS Dhoni's early career, suggesting that time and experience are essential to assessing leadership potential. India's upcoming Test series in England might provide further insights, as the announcement of a new Test captain looms.

In the IPL landscape, Abishek Porel of Delhi Capitals reflects on their recent defeat, expressing optimism about potential playoff qualification. Supported by mentor Kevin Pietersen, Porel emphasizes resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges, showcasing the blend of mentorship and player development in the cricketing arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

