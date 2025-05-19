Farewell to a Legend: De Bruyne's Etihad Goodbye Amidst Champions League Battle
Kevin De Bruyne will bid farewell to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, with manager Pep Guardiola weighing whether to feature him against Bournemouth. De Bruyne, a City legend, aims to help secure a Champions League spot as the team strives for a top-five finish in the Premier League.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City's beloved playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is set to say goodbye to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. However, manager Pep Guardiola has not confirmed De Bruyne's participation in the game against Bournemouth, as Champions League qualification is at stake.
De Bruyne, 33, played the entirety of the FA Cup final, where City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. City is now focused on the upcoming Premier League match against Bournemouth, and Guardiola must strike a balance between sentimentality and strategic decisions regarding De Bruyne's fitness.
Guardiola acknowledged De Bruyne's legendary status at City, stating that the player's priority is the team's victory to secure Champions League qualification. Manchester City's campaign for a fifth consecutive league title fell short, leaving them fighting for a top-five finish to maintain their Champions League presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chido Obi Makes Premier League History with Manchester United
Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs in Indian Premier League match in Dharamsala.
Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in Indian Premier League.
Aston Villa's Fixture Fury: Premier League Reschedule Sparks Controversy
Sunderland's Dramatic Victory Sets Stage for Premier League Return