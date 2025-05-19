Farewell to a Legend: De Bruyne's Etihad Goodbye Amidst Champions League Battle

Manchester City's beloved playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is set to say goodbye to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. However, manager Pep Guardiola has not confirmed De Bruyne's participation in the game against Bournemouth, as Champions League qualification is at stake.

De Bruyne, 33, played the entirety of the FA Cup final, where City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. City is now focused on the upcoming Premier League match against Bournemouth, and Guardiola must strike a balance between sentimentality and strategic decisions regarding De Bruyne's fitness.

Guardiola acknowledged De Bruyne's legendary status at City, stating that the player's priority is the team's victory to secure Champions League qualification. Manchester City's campaign for a fifth consecutive league title fell short, leaving them fighting for a top-five finish to maintain their Champions League presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)