Ballon d'Or 2025: Celebrating Football Excellence

The prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony, now in its 69th edition, is set to captivate audiences on September 22 at Paris's historic Theatre du Chatelet. Recognised as football's premier individual accolade since its inception by France Football in 1956, the event continues to celebrate exceptional football talents worldwide.

In an effort to enhance recognition across the sport, UEFA and Groupe Amaury have introduced three new categories this year aimed at celebrating the achievements of female players. Nominees will be unveiled in August, setting the stage for an unforgettable event that honors both men and women on equal footing.

Last year, Manchester City's Rodri took home the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or, outshining contenders like Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona Femeni secured her second consecutive Women's Ballon d'Or. Other honorees included Carlo Ancelotti and Emma Hayes as top coaches and Real Madrid as the Men's Club of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)