Ballon d'Or 2025: Celebrating Football Excellence

The 69th Ballon d'Or, marking football brilliance worldwide, will take place on September 22 at Paris's Theatre du Chatelet. New categories for female players and various trophies highlight the event. In 2024, Rodri and Aitana Bonmati clinched top honors with Real Madrid and Barcelona stars sharing the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:10 IST
Manchester City midfielder Rodri with the Ballon d'Or. (Photo/X@ballondor). Image Credit: ANI
The prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony, now in its 69th edition, is set to captivate audiences on September 22 at Paris's historic Theatre du Chatelet. Recognised as football's premier individual accolade since its inception by France Football in 1956, the event continues to celebrate exceptional football talents worldwide.

In an effort to enhance recognition across the sport, UEFA and Groupe Amaury have introduced three new categories this year aimed at celebrating the achievements of female players. Nominees will be unveiled in August, setting the stage for an unforgettable event that honors both men and women on equal footing.

Last year, Manchester City's Rodri took home the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or, outshining contenders like Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona Femeni secured her second consecutive Women's Ballon d'Or. Other honorees included Carlo Ancelotti and Emma Hayes as top coaches and Real Madrid as the Men's Club of the Year.

