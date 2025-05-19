Thailand and Nepal Secure Spots in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

In a significant development for Asian cricket, Thailand and Nepal have successfully advanced to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. This achievement follows their commendable performances in the final phase of regional qualifiers, where both teams, alongside the UAE, competed in a Super Three contest.

Nepal clinched their qualification with a thrilling last-over victory over the UAE, chasing down a target of 114 set by the Emiratis in Bangkok. Key contributions came from Manisha Upadhyay, who secured four wickets, and batters Indu Barma and Rubina Chhetry, ensuring a five-wicket win.

Thailand had already sealed their position with a commanding win over the UAE, scoring 144/5 off the back of Natthakan Chantham and Nattaya Boochatham's batting prowess. With only one game left against Nepal, neither team can be surpassed in the points table. The Global Qualifier offers the opportunity for these teams to join cricketing heavyweights at the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

