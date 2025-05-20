Sports World Update: Contracts, Retirements, and Controversies
Recent sports headlines include NHL referee Chris Rooney's recovery, Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' rookie contract, and Kolten Wong's retirement. Michael Malone joins ESPN post-firing, while NBA fines Jalen Williams for a profane shirt. The Eagles fight to keep the 'tush push' legal amidst NFL changes.
NHL referee Chris Rooney hopes to return to the playoffs after a high stick incident during Game 7 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers left him with a black eye. Fortunately, no long-term damage was reported.
Shedeur Sanders, a recent NFL draft pick, has inked a four-year deal with the Browns worth $4.6 million, including a signing bonus. Meanwhile, Kolten Wong retires from baseball, ending a Gold Glove-winning career with the Cardinals.
In basketball, former Nuggets coach Michael Malone joins ESPN's broadcast team after being dismissed by the franchise. The NBA fined Jalen Williams for wearing a shirt with profane language. The Eagles push to legalize the 'tush push' amid looming NFL rule changes.
