Sports World Update: Contracts, Retirements, and Controversies

Recent sports headlines include NHL referee Chris Rooney's recovery, Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' rookie contract, and Kolten Wong's retirement. Michael Malone joins ESPN post-firing, while NBA fines Jalen Williams for a profane shirt. The Eagles fight to keep the 'tush push' legal amidst NFL changes.

Updated: 20-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:28 IST
NHL referee Chris Rooney hopes to return to the playoffs after a high stick incident during Game 7 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers left him with a black eye. Fortunately, no long-term damage was reported.

Shedeur Sanders, a recent NFL draft pick, has inked a four-year deal with the Browns worth $4.6 million, including a signing bonus. Meanwhile, Kolten Wong retires from baseball, ending a Gold Glove-winning career with the Cardinals.

In basketball, former Nuggets coach Michael Malone joins ESPN's broadcast team after being dismissed by the franchise. The NBA fined Jalen Williams for wearing a shirt with profane language. The Eagles push to legalize the 'tush push' amid looming NFL rule changes.

