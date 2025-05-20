Left Menu

Tragedy on Lhotse: Climber's Journey Ends in Heartbreak

An Indian climber, Rakesh Bishnoi, died after summiting Mt Lhotse in the Himalayas. Bishnoi, who abandoned an earlier bid for Mt Everest, passed away at the Yellow Band on descent. Efforts are underway to recover his body. This incident follows recent climber fatalities on Mt Everest.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a tragic turn of events, an Indian climber, Rakesh Bishnoi, lost his life shortly after reaching the summit of Mt Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak, situated in the mighty Himalayas. Reports suggest that he passed away near the Yellow Band on his descent from the peak.

Bishnoi's bid to conquer Mt Lhotse came after he abandoned his ambitious attempt to scale Mt Everest. Nepalese climbing guides confirmed his demise, adding that efforts are being made to recover his body from the challenging terrain.

This incident underscores the perils of high-altitude climbing, as earlier this month, two other climbers also died while attempting to summit Mt Everest. The death of Zsolt Vago, a skilled videographer from Romanian national TV, attempting to climb Lhotse further highlights the dangers involved in these endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

