Delhi Government's New Push for Athletes' Excellence

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the BJP government will ensure comprehensive facilities for Delhi's sportspersons, aiming to boost their performance and bring accolades to the city.

While inaugurating the Delhi Games-2025 at Talkatora Stadium, Gupta stressed the need for essential amenities for athletes, which her government is executing through the Delhi Sports Council.

Gupta criticized former administrations for forcing athletes to register in other states due to a lack of support, and she pledged resources for a new Delhi Sports University to remedy this longstanding issue.

