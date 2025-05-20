Delhi Government's New Push for Athletes' Excellence
The BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is committed to providing comprehensive facilities for local sportspersons. At the Delhi Games-2025 inauguration, Gupta highlighted efforts to establish these resources, including funds for a Delhi Sports University, to keep athletes in the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the BJP government will ensure comprehensive facilities for Delhi's sportspersons, aiming to boost their performance and bring accolades to the city.
While inaugurating the Delhi Games-2025 at Talkatora Stadium, Gupta stressed the need for essential amenities for athletes, which her government is executing through the Delhi Sports Council.
Gupta criticized former administrations for forcing athletes to register in other states due to a lack of support, and she pledged resources for a new Delhi Sports University to remedy this longstanding issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
