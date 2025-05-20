Trans Athletes Shun WorldPride Events in the US Amid Safety Concerns

Ry Shissler, a 40-year-old cartographer and swimmer, had planned to participate in international events during the WorldPride celebrations in Washington, D.C. However, Shissler and their team, the Toronto-based Purple Fins, decided to skip the events due to concerns over potential discrimination and safety issues in the U.S.

The Purple Fins, a 'gender-free' swim club, are not alone in this decision. Several aquatics teams expressed discomfort visiting the U.S. given the current political climate. Shissler, who identifies as a 'trans person of unspecified gender,' questioned whether their rights and safety could be guaranteed while attending the events.

The WorldPride celebrations, slated for Washington, D.C. in 2025, hope to parallel the large turnout in New York in 2019. However, recent policy changes under President Trump's administration have led to a decrease in attendance by LGBTQIA+ athletes. As a result, the expected vibrancy of the events has been dampened by these political shifts.

