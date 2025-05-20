Trans Athletes Shun WorldPride Events in the US Amid Safety Concerns
Transgender athletes, including Toronto's Purple Fins, are opting out of participating in WorldPride events in Washington, D.C., due to concerns over safety and discrimination at the border. Despite organizers' efforts to ensure safety, the political climate in the US is causing many athletes to rethink their participation.
Ry Shissler, a 40-year-old cartographer and swimmer, had planned to participate in international events during the WorldPride celebrations in Washington, D.C. However, Shissler and their team, the Toronto-based Purple Fins, decided to skip the events due to concerns over potential discrimination and safety issues in the U.S.
The Purple Fins, a 'gender-free' swim club, are not alone in this decision. Several aquatics teams expressed discomfort visiting the U.S. given the current political climate. Shissler, who identifies as a 'trans person of unspecified gender,' questioned whether their rights and safety could be guaranteed while attending the events.
The WorldPride celebrations, slated for Washington, D.C. in 2025, hope to parallel the large turnout in New York in 2019. However, recent policy changes under President Trump's administration have led to a decrease in attendance by LGBTQIA+ athletes. As a result, the expected vibrancy of the events has been dampened by these political shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trans Rights in Housing: A Battle Against Discrimination and Bureaucracy
Trump's Medicaid Work Requirement Views and Worker Safety Job Cuts Stir Health Sector
Balochistan Journalists Demand Action on Press Freedom and Safety
Intelligent Speed Assistance: A New Era of Road Safety
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking safety of tourists in view of Pahalgam terror attack.