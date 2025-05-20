IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Venue Change Amid Playoff Anticipation

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture featuring the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23 has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The decision was taken owing to unfavorable weather conditions in Bengaluru, according to a statement by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

RCB has cemented their playoff status with 17 points, sitting second in the rankings with eight victories and three losses. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with only four wins, stand in eighth place and have been eliminated from the tournament. Their season tally includes seven losses and one no-result.

Additionally, persistent rain led to the abandonment of the RCB vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match, impacting KKR's tournament journey as they were knocked out, now in sixth position with 13 points. As the league reaches its climax, the BCCI has finalized venues at Mullanpur and Ahmedabad for the playoffs. New Chandigarh will host the first qualifier on May 29, while the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will stage the final on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)