Left Menu

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Venue Change Amid Playoff Anticipation

The IPL 2025 fixture between RCB and SRH has been moved to Lucknow due to adverse weather in Bengaluru. Playoff venues set in Mullanpur and Ahmedabad aim to build excitement as teams advance, with dramatic matches promising thrilling cricket action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:40 IST
IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Venue Change Amid Playoff Anticipation
IPL Trophy (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture featuring the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23 has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The decision was taken owing to unfavorable weather conditions in Bengaluru, according to a statement by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

RCB has cemented their playoff status with 17 points, sitting second in the rankings with eight victories and three losses. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with only four wins, stand in eighth place and have been eliminated from the tournament. Their season tally includes seven losses and one no-result.

Additionally, persistent rain led to the abandonment of the RCB vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match, impacting KKR's tournament journey as they were knocked out, now in sixth position with 13 points. As the league reaches its climax, the BCCI has finalized venues at Mullanpur and Ahmedabad for the playoffs. New Chandigarh will host the first qualifier on May 29, while the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will stage the final on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025