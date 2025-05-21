Sports Briefs: From WorldPride Concerns to NFL Olympic Dreams
Current sports news highlights various topics such as select athletes skipping WorldPride events in the U.S., the New York Yankees' recent victory, Novak Djokovic's new coaching plans, and NFL players being allowed to compete in the 2028 Olympics. The sports world is diverse with ongoing developments in different disciplines.
In a wave of diverse sports news, a variety of stories capture our attention from around the globe. Some athletes have decided to skip the WorldPride events out of concerns for their safety in the current U.S. political climate.
In baseball, the New York Yankees celebrated a win over the Texas Rangers, bolstered by performances from Will Warren and Aaron Judge. Meanwhile, tennis star Novak Djokovic confirms his coaching plans ahead of the Geneva Open and French Open.
The sports world saw a significant move as NFL teams voted to allow their players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympics, signaling the league's willingness to embrace global sports events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
