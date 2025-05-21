Left Menu

Kanak's Golden Triumph: Shooting Star Shines in Germany

Seventeen-year-old Kanak from Haryana clinched a gold medal in women's 10m air pistol at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany, marking India's first medal at the event. Kanak's performance outshone Moldova's Anna Dulce, and she triumphed despite a challenging start. Chinese Taipei's Chen Yen-Ching secured bronze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:04 IST
Kanak
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of talent, 17-year-old Kanak from Haryana captured India's first gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany, winning the women's 10m air pistol event.

The young shooter scored a total of 239.0 in the intense 24-shot final, surpassing seasoned competitor Anna Dulce of Moldova by 1.7 points. Despite initial nerves, Kanak showed her mettle when it mattered most.

China Taipei's Chen Yen-Ching finished with the bronze, while fellow Indian Prachi, who showed early promise, faded away toward the end. Kanak's exceptional streak of high 10s sealed her victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

