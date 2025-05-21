Kanak's Golden Triumph: Shooting Star Shines in Germany

In an impressive display of talent, 17-year-old Kanak from Haryana captured India's first gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany, winning the women's 10m air pistol event.

The young shooter scored a total of 239.0 in the intense 24-shot final, surpassing seasoned competitor Anna Dulce of Moldova by 1.7 points. Despite initial nerves, Kanak showed her mettle when it mattered most.

China Taipei's Chen Yen-Ching finished with the bronze, while fellow Indian Prachi, who showed early promise, faded away toward the end. Kanak's exceptional streak of high 10s sealed her victory.

