Madhya Pradesh League Returns with Expanded Teams and Inaugural Women's League

The Madhya Pradesh League is slated to return on June 12 at Gwalior's Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. Due to monsoon in Indore, the league has shifted to Gwalior, expanding to seven men's teams and launching a Women's League, featuring competitions from Bhopal, Chambal, and Bundelkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:11 IST
Mahanaaryaman Scindia (Photo: MPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is set to kick off its latest season at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior, starting June 12. Initially scheduled in Indore, the tournament has been moved to Gwalior owing to the monsoon season and a delay in the Indian Premier League (IPL) completion.

Gwalior holds historical significance as it was the host city for MPL's inaugural edition last year. While the league was originally planned to kick off on May 27 in Indore, it coincided with the IPL's previously scheduled conclusion. The event is organized by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the auspices of the MP Cricket Association. This season, the men's competition will grow from five to seven teams with the addition of squads from the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

MPL Chairman Mahanaaryaman Scindia expressed enthusiasm about returning to Gwalior, emphasizing its special significance for players and spectators. He also announced the creation of a Women's League, reflecting the league's commitment to expanding sporting opportunities across the state. MPL CEO Ravi Patankar confirmed that all logistical changes have been perfected, ensuring a smooth tournament.

The league will also hold a jersey unveiling ceremony in Gwalior on May 27. Fans can look forward to the combined excitement of the men's and newly introduced Women's Cricket League, featuring teams such as the Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

