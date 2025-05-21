Young Shooter Kanak Strikes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup
Kanak, a 17-year-old shooter from Haryana, secured India's first gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany, winning the women's 10m air pistol event. She scored 239.0 to surpass Moldova's Anna Dulce. Despite early nerves, Kanak held her ground to claim victory with a strong closing performance.
- Country:
- India
In a stunning display of skill and composure, 17-year-old Kanak from Haryana clinched India's first gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany. Competing in the women's 10m air pistol event, Kanak outperformed seasoned Olympians, including Moldova's Anna Dulce, with a score of 239.0.
The competition, held in Suhl, also saw Chinese Taipei's Chen Yen-Ching take home the bronze. Meanwhile, two Indian shooters made it to the finals, highlighting the country's growing strength in shooting sports. Notably, Kanak's precision improved significantly as the event progressed, securing her victory.
Kanak's triumph came after overcoming initial nerves, showcasing her mettle in high-stakes situations. With this win, she follows in the footsteps of other Indian shooters who have made their mark internationally. Acknowledging her nervous start, Kanak expressed satisfaction in her ability to finish strong, establishing herself as a promising talent in the shooting world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanak
- ISSF Junior World Cup
- India
- gold medal
- shooting
- sports
- Haryana
- air pistol
- women
- Olympian
ALSO READ
Sports Update: Key Highlights and Surprises
Haryana's Administrative Shake-up and New Artist Welfare Scheme
Thrills and Spills: Dramatic Sports Moments Unfold
Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal row: SC directs governments of Punjab, Haryana to cooperate with Centre in arriving at amicable solution.
Tamil Nadu Champions Sports Growth with Historic Initiatives