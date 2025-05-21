Young Shooter Kanak Strikes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

In a stunning display of skill and composure, 17-year-old Kanak from Haryana clinched India's first gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany. Competing in the women's 10m air pistol event, Kanak outperformed seasoned Olympians, including Moldova's Anna Dulce, with a score of 239.0.

The competition, held in Suhl, also saw Chinese Taipei's Chen Yen-Ching take home the bronze. Meanwhile, two Indian shooters made it to the finals, highlighting the country's growing strength in shooting sports. Notably, Kanak's precision improved significantly as the event progressed, securing her victory.

Kanak's triumph came after overcoming initial nerves, showcasing her mettle in high-stakes situations. With this win, she follows in the footsteps of other Indian shooters who have made their mark internationally. Acknowledging her nervous start, Kanak expressed satisfaction in her ability to finish strong, establishing herself as a promising talent in the shooting world.

